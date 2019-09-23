Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

Top Stories

    Family of plane crash victims speak out

    premium_icon Family of plane crash victims speak out

    News The family of the father and son who died in a tragic plane crash in northern NSW have spoken out for the first time.

    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in Grafton court today

    Westlawn Public go deep into NSW PSSA hockey tournament

    premium_icon Westlawn Public go deep into NSW PSSA hockey tournament

    Hockey The Clarence school made another statement at state level last week.

    What can you do to help save our flying foxes?

    premium_icon What can you do to help save our flying foxes?

    Environment Mass starvation across the north coast a sign of long summer