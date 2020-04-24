Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers condolences to Australia on January 7, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. Picture: AP /Jacquelyn Martin
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers condolences to Australia on January 7, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. Picture: AP /Jacquelyn Martin
News

Mike Pompeo delivers Anzac message from US

by Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
24th Apr 2020 10:59 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the joint US, Australian and New Zealand effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic is the latest demonstration of the strong bond the allies share.

Mr Pompeo, in a message commemorating Anzac Day, applauded not only military personnel from the three nations, but also the medical community treating patients hit by the virus.

"Today we stand together to honour the memory of the courageous heroes of Gallipoli," Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the brave Australian and New Zealand personnel, past and present, who have sacrificed and served to secure peace in the years since that historic battle.

"We face a different challenge this year, and we commend all the heroes in the medical community who are sacrificing so much for the health of our citizens.

"Working together to combat this unprecedented pandemic is another demonstration of how Australia, New Zealand, and the United States collaborate to overcome threats to the health, security and prosperity of our citizens."

Originally published as Mike Pompeo delivers Anzac message from US

More Stories

america anzac anzac day donald trump mike pompeo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business bucks the trend

        premium_icon New business bucks the trend

        News After more than eight months of careful planning, this Yamba couple opened their dream deli... right in the middle of a global pandemic

        • 24th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
        WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        premium_icon WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        News Gary Nichols will light up the dawn from the end of his driveway

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        RSL Dawn Service to hit the airwaves of the Clarence

        premium_icon RSL Dawn Service to hit the airwaves of the Clarence

        News Listen to 20-minute Dawn Service pre-recording on 2GF.

        • 24th Apr 2020 10:00 AM