Mike Rabbitt to host Clarence Valley Sports Awards
FORMER NBN newsreader Mike Rabbitt will host this Saturday’s Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club.
Thanks to Clarence Valley Council’s support in 2020 and Mr Rabbitt’s affiliation with major sponsors Grafton Shoppingworld at July Carnival fashions events in previous years, the sports awards committee was able to secure his expertise for the event.
Mr Rabbitt said he was looking forward to visiting the region to showcase its most outstanding sporting talent of 2020.
“I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Grafton and the Clarence Valley and it’s fantastic to be involved,” Mr Rabbitt said.
Mr Rabbitt has a long affinity with the region dating back to 1980 when he worked for Philip Morris International in Newcastle.
“Johnny Patricks was my representative in Grafton,” he said.
“Then in 1991 was then the NBN Sports Star of the Year came in and many people from the Clarence Valley were often involved,” he said.
“In more recent years I enjoyed working with Michael Beattie (Clarence River Jockey Club) and Kelle Murphy (formerly Grafton Shoppingworld) for Fashions in the Field events. Grafton is such a great spot for racing. It’s absolutely fantastic. I loved it.
“The Clarence Valley has produced so many great sports men and women and I’m really looking forward to seeing the new crop of sporting talent emerging from the area.”
Tickets must be purchased online by Thursday at www.trybooking.com/BMBVC. Due to COVID regulations tickets are strictly limited Tickets must Adults $35, children (under 12) $15.
Doors open at 6pm on Saturday, with the official proceedings starting at 6.30pm.
On the site you will be prompted to select which nominee or club you are supporting, and therefore which table you will be seated for the dinner.
Meanwhile voting for the People’s Choice Award for Sportsperson of the Year closes at 11.11am today (Wednesday).
Full list of categories:
- The Daily Examiner Sports Contributor of the Year
- The Daily Examiner Contributing Sports Photographer of the Year
- Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year
- Telstra Grafton Team of the Year
- The Daily Examiner Club of the Year
- The Athlete’s Foot Coach of the Year
- Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year
- Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year
- Loving Life FM Masters Sports Award
- Grafton Shoppingworld People’s Choice Award
- Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Year
- Clarence Canegrowers Association Max Godbee Award presented by Clarence Valley Sports Council
- Tooheys Ernie Muller Award presented by Lower Clarence Sports Council