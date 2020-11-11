Mike Rabbitt to host Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Former TV presenter Mike Rabbitt will host the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020.

Former TV presenter Mike Rabbitt will host the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020.

FORMER NBN newsreader Mike Rabbitt will host this Saturday’s Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club.

Thanks to Clarence Valley Council’s support in 2020 and Mr Rabbitt’s affiliation with major sponsors Grafton Shoppingworld at July Carnival fashions events in previous years, the sports awards committee was able to secure his expertise for the event.

Mr Rabbitt said he was looking forward to visiting the region to showcase its most outstanding sporting talent of 2020.

“I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Grafton and the Clarence Valley and it’s fantastic to be involved,” Mr Rabbitt said.

Mr Rabbitt has a long affinity with the region dating back to 1980 when he worked for Philip Morris International in Newcastle.

“Johnny Patricks was my representative in Grafton,” he said.

“Then in 1991 was then the NBN Sports Star of the Year came in and many people from the Clarence Valley were often involved,” he said.

“In more recent years I enjoyed working with Michael Beattie (Clarence River Jockey Club) and Kelle Murphy (formerly Grafton Shoppingworld) for Fashions in the Field events. Grafton is such a great spot for racing. It’s absolutely fantastic. I loved it.

“The Clarence Valley has produced so many great sports men and women and I’m really looking forward to seeing the new crop of sporting talent emerging from the area.”

Tickets must be purchased online by Thursday at www.trybooking.com/BMBVC. Due to COVID regulations tickets are strictly limited Tickets must Adults $35, children (under 12) $15.

Doors open at 6pm on Saturday, with the official proceedings starting at 6.30pm.

On the site you will be prompted to select which nominee or club you are supporting, and therefore which table you will be seated for the dinner.

Meanwhile voting for the People’s Choice Award for Sportsperson of the Year closes at 11.11am today (Wednesday).

<< Click here to vote >>

Full list of categories: