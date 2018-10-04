Tray table sparks mile-high chaos

A WOMAN travelling on a Southwest Airlines flight was booted off the plane after branding a cabin crew member a "n*****".

Witnesses said the vile passenger became infuriated after the flight attendant told her to put her table away for takeoff on the flight from Chicago to Houston, US.

Appalling footage shot on Monday by another traveller showed the woman unleashing a tirade of abuse at staff. As she is being led off the plane she can be seen using the racial slur, labelling a member of staff a "stupid n*****" as she walks down the aisle.

Her behaviour delayed the plane leaving by an hour but fellow passengers cheered as she was forced to deplane.

She was met by local police when she left the aircraft with the footage later being shared on social media.

The woman was removed from the flight. Picture: ABC13 Houston

In other footage, she was shown repeating the racial slur as she was removed from the aircraft.

The passenger is as yet to be identified and has so far not been formally charged by police.

Southwest Airlines told Fox News: "On Flight #5593 with scheduled service from Chicago Midway to Houston Hobby on Saturday morning, our reports indicate that a customer refused to comply with our flight crew's instructions after boarding and before the flight departed Chicago.

"The customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our flight attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers.

"Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behaviour on board our aircraft.

She refused to follow a crew member’s request. Picture: ABC13 Houston

"Once the customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled."

Southwest Airlines made international headlines in April this year when a passenger was killed after a freak engine explosion caused her window to smash.

Albuquerque banker and mother-of-two Jennifer Riordan died after being partially sucked out of the Southwest plane window on April 17, 2018.

