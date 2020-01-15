MILESTONE: Love of golf still strong after 65 years

LIFE MEMBER: Warren Moss has brought up 65 years of membership with the Grafton District Golf Club.

LIFE MEMBER: Warren Moss has brought up 65 years of membership with the Grafton District Golf Club.

AFTER 65 years playing as a member of the Grafton District Golf Club, Warren Moss is showing no signs of falling out of love with the game he first took up in 1955 as an 18-year-old.

The honorary life member of the club is celebrating the milestone of 65 years of continuous membership this month, and said the challenge is just as enjoyable now as when he first picked up a club.

“In every other sport you’ve got a ball coming to you or moving, but with golf you’ve got it sitting there and you’ve got to make the ball do what you want it to do and that’s the challenge,” he said.

“You can’t play golf until you can make that happen.

“Every hole is a challenge and every day is a challenge, you've got different conditions.

“I play twice a week, I used to play off eight and now I play off 18, it’s a case of not getting any better but it’s still a challenge I enjoy.”

Over the years with the club Mr Moss said he has seen many changes, and spent his fair share of time helping to get the club where it is today.

“I’ve been a volunteer picking up stones and sticks around the course, mowing fairways, you name it,” he said.

“The condition the course is in now with the lack of rain, I’ve seen many changes and the only time I’ve seen it worse was when we were building it.

“In those days we even mowed some of the fairways with our own push mowers just to get it playable.

“I was here when the club moved from the old clubhouse to the new clubhouse here and then we started a social club called the Musk Valley Social Club, which would be one of the oldest running social clubs, because this is of course Musk Valley.

“In those days they wouldn’t run a Friday comp for us businessmen, Thursday was the comp day so we decided to have our own chook run and from there formed our own social club for the Friday.”

Warren and Jan Moss celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year at the Grafton District Golf Club.

Fittingly, last year Warren and wife Jan celebrated their 60th wedding at the golf club, not that Jan was ever much of a golfer.

“It’s not fast enough for me, I used to play netball when I was young but even then that was a bit too tame for me so I got the boys to teach me basketball,” Mrs Moss said.

“I went and played golf one day and I would have been better off if I threw the ball.

“We head to the club every Friday night for the raffles, and it’s a great place.

“I can’t keep Warren away from the golf club, but it gives me a lot of enjoyment that he can still play.”

Mr Moss said there was golfing talent in the genes, with his sons and grandchildren all taking an interest in the sport.