MILESTONE MATT: Paget rides to 100th career win

Grafton-based jockey Matthew Paget, who will pilot Freddie Fox Trot in the Ramornie Handicap, checks out the track near the finish line at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Grafton-based jockey Matthew Paget, who will pilot Freddie Fox Trot in the Ramornie Handicap, checks out the track near the finish line at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Matthew Paget has been a mainstay in Clarence Valley racing for some time and the jockey notched a milestone of 1000 career race wins at Inverell last Saturday ahead of a return to Grafton today.

Paget was ecstatic to reach his long-term goal and although it wasn't in the fashion he had hoped for, he was excited to return to Clarence River Jockey Club with his new-found achievement.

"It feels great, it was a bit of a milestone I set for myself,” he said.

"I've been chipping away at it and it's been a slow process but we got there in the end.

"It's been a goal since about two years ago, I realised how close I was and said 'gee, this is something I want to reach'.

"To be honest, the only drawback was that it was in a non-TAB. It was a nice way to celebrate in the end, the jockeys and everyone there at Inverell got behind me when it happened.”

Paget was excited to reach the number but he admitted it was a strange moment for him.

"I'm little bit lost after hitting the 1000 mark, I have to sit down and re-evaluate what I'll do next,” he said.

"Two thousand maybe out of reach but 1500 could be more achievable.”

Paget raced in Tamworth yesterday before making the trip back for races today and he was excited to get back out there.

"Grafton is the main meeting, I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

Paget will be racing in all six races today, including for a few local trainers.

"Greg Kilner's There's Always One is always a good chance,” he said.

The Grafton trainer would carry the torch for two of Julie Hodder's horses and said he always enjoyed working with her.

"Laura's Star is a good horse, I'm excited about getting on that one for Julie, and Just Imagine won on three starts back,” he said.

"We were hoping for rain but it could be tough on a firm track, although she looks good for her grade.”

Brett Bellamy's Bonne Voleur is still a mystery to Paget.

"I don't know a lot about that horse, he was beaten in Coffs and Port Macquarie but he's got a sneaky chance,” he said.

"Kilner's Two Bills is also a sneaky hope, he only just got him and he's had some ordinary form but he's come from cold to warm weather so I think we'll be expecting a better run.

"Paul Smith's Plectrum is always thereabouts but recently been pretty average.

"I think all my runners are in for a chance.”