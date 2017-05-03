24°
Sport

MILESTONE MEN: Williams, McLennan reach 150 games

Matthew Elkerton
| 3rd May 2017 3:00 PM
Khan Williams and Ben McLennan celebrate the Grafton Ghost's 2011 NRRRL premiership after the final siren in the NRRRL 1st grade grand final at Frank McGuren Field Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner
Khan Williams and Ben McLennan celebrate the Grafton Ghost's 2011 NRRRL premiership after the final siren in the NRRRL 1st grade grand final at Frank McGuren Field Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a decade of dominance on the rugby league field for the Grafton Ghosts, and two of the club's favourite sons have been front and centre for it all.

Khan Williams and Ben McLennan both made their first grade debut for the blue and whites in 2007 while playing up from the under-18 ranks, and this season - within three weeks of each other - the pair joined illustrious company playing 150 first grade games for the Ghosts.

 

Ghosts (from left) Khan Williams, Ben McLennan and Matt Muller during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017.
Ghosts (from left) Khan Williams, Ben McLennan and Matt Muller during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Only Shaun Davison and Phil Warby have also achieved the major milestone in the club's history.

Both Williams and McLennan are favourite sons of the Ghosts, playing through the junior ranks before becoming regular starters for first grade in 2008 under then coach Col Speed.

That season the Ghosts, led by a troop who returned from Newcastle Knights including Aaron Hartmann, Ryan Farrell and Adam Elliott, played in the NRRRL grand final going down by a point in extra time to Byron Bay.

 

Khan Williams (3) puts fellow centre Ben McLennan through a hole while playing first grade for the Grafton Ghosts.
Khan Williams (3) puts fellow centre Ben McLennan through a hole while playing first grade for the Grafton Ghosts. Contributed

In the years that have followed the Ghosts have played in five grand finals and have won on three occasions including back-to-back Clayton Cup wins in 2010 and 2011.

McLennan and Williams were at the centre of the Ghosts success, with both players named in the NRRRL Team of the Year three times, while also selected as Group representatives.

 

Khan Williams lines up for the NRRRL representative team in a game at Coffs Harbour.
Khan Williams lines up for the NRRRL representative team in a game at Coffs Harbour. Contributed

For club president Joe Kinnane, who has watched their journey from the moment they started in the junior system, it was a proud moment to see the players reach 150 games.

"You could always tell right from their junior days that they would be something special," Kinnane said.

"They have both grown into good young men, and have both been front and centre of the Ghosts senior leadership group in recent years.

"Of course as young fellas a kick in the bum would not have gone astray, but the way they have matured over the years it is a credit to the men they are.

 

Khan Williams and Ben McLennan (right) when playing under-18s for the Grafton Ghosts circa 2007.
Khan Williams and Ben McLennan (right) when playing under-18s for the Grafton Ghosts circa 2007. Contributed

"They have become an assett to the club both on the field and off, I could not be any more proud of the men they are today."

Williams celebrated his 150th game with a 48-10 win against Sawtell Panthers while McLennan rung in his milestone at the weekend as the Ghosts notched a century against Macksville Sea Eagles.

McLennan scored the final try in the 108-0 victory, as an unselfish Mitch Lollback searched for his former captain-coach after making a break in the dying minutes.

"That was purely the skill of Mitchy, I was calling for it from about 50 metres away and luckily he found me, it was just the icing on the cake," McLennan said. "It was great to get the win and honestly great the boys got behind me for the milestone.

"It was great to get the opportunity to do it in front of my home crowd. There was no extra nerves, the only time I get nervous is when we play the Rebels or going into grand finals.

"It seems like I have been playing forever. You see those NRL players who manage 350-odd games and you just wonder how they do it."

 

Khan Williams makes a break for the Grafton Ghosts against the South Grafton Rebels.
Khan Williams makes a break for the Grafton Ghosts against the South Grafton Rebels. Contributed

While he has seen more than a decade of changes at the Ghosts, McLennan said there has not been a better feeling at the club than there is this season since club junior Danny Wicks returned from the NRL to lead them.

"It is just a great feeling at the club, everyone is getting along well, training hard and we just keep improving each and every week," he said. "I don't think I have enjoyed myself this much across my entire first grade career."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ben mclennan clarence league danny wicks grafton ghosts group 2 joe kinnane khan williams nrrrl rugby league

