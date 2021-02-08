Miley breaks down in Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus broke down in tears and struggled to sing her hit Wrecking Ball as she performed at the Super Bowl in the US today.

The emotional moment took place during her pre-game TikTok tailgate concert.

Miley first hit the stage in high spirits, wearing a black and purple cheerleading uniform with the letters "FTW" written across her chest, as well as sparkly kneepads.

Miley Cyrus performing in today's Super Bowl pre-show. Picture: The Sun

She began her performance by covering Toni Basil's Hey Mickey, though she changed the lyrics to "Hey Miley".

The rocker then sang her song Prisoner before Billy Idol joined her onstage to perform Night Crawling and his 1982 hit White Wedding.

Miley took a moment to thank the essential workers in the audience before she sang Blondie's Heart Of Glass.

In true Miley style, she then twerked and danced on a motorcycle before she transitioned to belting out Head Like A Hole, followed by performances of High, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, her godmother Dolly Parton's hit Jolene, and Midnight Sky mashed up with Fleetwood Mac's Edge Of Seventeen.

RELATED: Miley's most X-rated interview yet

That’s our Miley: The star’s performance of course included twerking on a motorbike. Picture: The Sun

Miley then changed into white pants and a black crop top football jersey as Joan Jett then joined her on stage for performances of Bad Karma, Bad Reputation and I Hate Myself For Loving You.

The concert continued as Miley sang Angels Like You, We Can't Stop, Plastic Hearts and Party In The USA - which included a shoutout to Britney Spears amid the #FreeBritney campaign.

Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/xEL11juif8 — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021

Surprising her fans, Miley got emotional while singing Wrecking Ball, which was written about her failed relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

She even stopped singing for a moment, and put her head down.

Wiping away tears, she told the crowd after the performance: "Singing that song, Wrecking Ball, about feeling completely broken and shattered … everyone's suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain.

"I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour, and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

Miley broke down as she explained the crowd that her ‘heart gets broken a lot’. Picture: The Sun

Miley's concert concluded with an emotional performance of her hit The Climb.

The 28-year-old had been teasing her prep work for the performance throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The singer previously shared a video of her singing her song Plastic Hearts as she walked on the treadmill in tight shorts and a matching sports bra.

Earlier today, the Hannah Montana alum shared snaps on Instagram that teased her pool table prop for the performance.

One photo showed her posing on top of a pink pool table, while other snaps gave fans a better look at the elaborate posters that lined the stage.

After showing a close-up of her behind in jean shorts, Miley shared a video of the stage as a clip of her wearing boxing gloves played.

She captioned the post: "SOUNDCHECK & then GAME ON!"

One week ago, Miley announced her performance by sharing a drawing of her in a black bodysuit and holding pink pompoms.

The singer is clearly taking the performance seriously, as she also shared a video of her aggressively running on a treadmill and she paced her rhythm with the song that was playing.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Miley breaks down in Super Bowl show