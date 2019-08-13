Miley’s big night out before split with Liam

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, who was seen partying in West Hollywood weeks before their breakup was made public. Picture: Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus had a huge night out at a Hollywood hotspot with a 'group of girls' as Liam Hemsworth fled to Australia weeks before their split was made public.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer, 26, was with her close girlfriends at celebrity hotspot the Blind Dragon in West Hollywood, as Hemsworth, 29, jetted to Australia late last month.

At the Sunset Strip venue, Cyrus was said to have partied late into the night and refused to take photos with other club-goers, multiple sources told News Corp Australia.

Blind Dragon is a dimly-lit bar in the heart of Los Angeles' club scene that previously hosted parties for Drake, Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne's girlfriend, Ashley Benson.

The neon-lit lounge features private booths and karaoke rooms, which are dubbed "Sing Or Die" suites.

Cyrus has taken herself on a post-split trip to Italy, where she is continuing to show serious PDA with her friend and possible new love interest, The Hills: New Beginnings reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus partied with a group of girlfriends at Blind Dragon in Los Angeles weeks before her split from Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Blind Dragon

The VVVIP venue is a favourite of stars including Drake and Katy Perry. Picture: Blind Dragon

Blind Dragon features private booths and karaoke rooms. Picture: Blind Dragon

'HE INTRODUCED THEM'

Cyrus and Carter's alleged hook-up is said to have been "no secret" to Carter's ex, reality star Brody Jenner, who has known for "a couple of months" that the pair were spending time together and is "totally okay with it", the New York Post reported.

"Brody is still friends with them. There's no drama," a source added.

Cyrus and Carter have "known each other for years" and Carter "knows Miley through him (Jenner). He introduced them."

Jenner and Carter's Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee today weighed into the rumoured romance, calling it "fake".

"The whole thing just seems so fake to me. It's just like why?," Thomas said in an interview with E! News.

"They are obviously just messing with their two ex-husbands and they are all friends, so why?! It just seems so ridiculous to me."

'COMPLEX' MARRIAGE

Cracks began to show in Hemsworth and Cyrus' short-lived marriage after she gave a revealing interview with US Elle magazine, in which she described their relationship as "complex".

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," Cyrus told Elle last month.

"And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

The way they were! Liam and Miley at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood. Picture: Getty Images

Hemsworth yesterday broke his silence about his marriage breakdown, saying: "You don't understand what it's like."

"I don't want to talk about it, mate," the Hunger Games star told the Daily Mail.

The now-former couple announced their split on the weekend after tying the knot in December last year.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for the couple said in a statement.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.

"Please respect their process and privacy."