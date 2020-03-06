Milky water fix as Grafton water main repaired

An image of water running from a burst water main.

An image of water running from a burst water main.

CLARENCE Valley Council has stated that Grafton residents may notice some milky water after a water repair was repaired.

On February 28, the water main at the corner of Duke St and Fitzroy Street in Grafton burst, leaving many residents in Grafton and South Grafton with reduced water pressure, and muddy water.

The main has now been fixed, and Council has stated that when the main is repaired, air bubbles form in the pipes causing white "milky", cloudy or bubbly water from taps.

Council advises to leave water running for a few minutes the air will clear from the pipes and return to normal.

If the water is left in a jug or glass the air will dissolve very quickly.

The water main break is one of the two major breakages after a water main burst in Ridge St, South Grafton.