Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An image of water running from a burst water main.
An image of water running from a burst water main.
Council News

Milky water fix as Grafton water main repaired

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Mar 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Council has stated that Grafton residents may notice some milky water after a water repair was repaired.

On February 28, the water main at the corner of Duke St and Fitzroy Street in Grafton burst, leaving many residents in Grafton and South Grafton with reduced water pressure, and muddy water.

The main has now been fixed, and Council has stated that when the main is repaired, air bubbles form in the pipes causing white "milky", cloudy or bubbly water from taps.

Council advises to leave water running for a few minutes the air will clear from the pipes and return to normal.

If the water is left in a jug or glass the air will dissolve very quickly.

The water main break is one of the two major breakages after a water main burst in Ridge St, South Grafton.

clarence valley council grafton water main
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        News Have you got plans this weekend? Check out our guide to what’s happening around the Clarence

        Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        premium_icon Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        Cricket Yamba Oval is set to come alive for the grand final qualifier tomorrow

        • 6th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        premium_icon Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        Rugby Union There will be some key positions up for grabs in a big first up test for Grafton...

        IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today