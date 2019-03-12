Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
Crime

Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

12th Mar 2019 3:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis during a routine traffic stop near Ipswich last night.

At 7pm officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad were carrying out patrols when they intercepted a Hyundai iLoad on the Warrego Highway at Minden.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.

A 27-year-old Laidley man was expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today on one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the south east of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
cannabis dangerous drugs drug bust editors picks ipswich crime minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    premium_icon Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    Council News More than 3000 people have signed a petition backing a local property owner battling the council

    Environmental funding commitments praised

    premium_icon Environmental funding commitments praised

    Environment Both sides of government come to the party for Landcare groups

    Today's heat the last... for now

    Today's heat the last... for now

    Weather Residents across the Clarence Valley woke up to rain this morning

    Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    premium_icon Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    Crime A family dispute has led to a violent assault