Million Dollar Listing: Clarence Valley

A DILAPIDATED terrace in the middle of Surry Hills, Sydney went for a whopping $1.6 million on Tuesday after barely a week on the market.

The 'lucky' buyer will be facing repairs in the hundreds of thousands for collapsed ceilings, fallen floors, not to mention the junk pile in the backyard which has already cost $70,000 to remove.

We were curious to see what one could buy for around the same price in the Clarence Valley.

$1,250,000

Ramornie NSW

507 Acres of Premium Cattle Country

This master built residence has been designed with unique features and attention to detail. The Cathedral ceilings in the open plan living this is complimented by the internal brickwork providing a welcoming homestead atmosphere. A wood heater and air conditioner in the living area giving year-round comfort. The timber kitchen has a dishwasher, pantry and plenty of cupboard space. The home also has a wide hallway, 4 large bedrooms all with built-in-robes the main bedroom with ensuite, spa and walk-in-robe. The wide verandahs are inviting, where you can relax and take in the countryside.

$1,385,000

797S Yamba Road, Palmers Island

A Beautiful River Panorama

The residence is an absolute delight and well equipped to deliver maximum comfort levels for all the family. Features include an expansive open plan living room, a modern timber kitchen with dishwasher and family room dining. All these areas are air-conditioned, take river views and have access onto the poolside verandah.

There are 4-bedrooms, the main is special - spa bath en-suite, walk-in robe, TV, verandah access and river views. Bedroom 4 is enormous and has been designed to double as an extra living room, it also has verandah access and river views. The main bathroom continues the theme of comfort through size.

$1,000,025

68 Ocean Road, Brooms Head

Spectacular Ocean View Property

Three bedrooms are situated downstairs, the generous master bedroom featuring walk-in robe and ensuite with the 4th bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom, perfect for guests.

Garaging is very well catered for with a 3 vehicle tandem garage attached to the property plus a double brick lock up garage at the rear. If you prefer to relax outdoors this is a nice little verandah out front or a downstairs rear verandah depending on the weather conditions.