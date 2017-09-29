31°
Million Dollar Listing: Clarence Valley

The $1.6 million renovator's delight in Surry Hills
The $1.6 million renovator's delight in Surry Hills
Jenna Thompson
A DILAPIDATED terrace in the middle of Surry Hills, Sydney went for a whopping $1.6 million on Tuesday after barely a week on the market.

The 'lucky' buyer will be facing repairs in the hundreds of thousands for collapsed ceilings, fallen floors, not to mention the junk pile in the backyard which has already cost $70,000 to remove.

We were curious to see what one could buy for around the same price in the Clarence Valley.

$1,250,000

Ramornie NSW

507 Acres of Premium Cattle Country

This master built residence has been designed with unique features and attention to detail. The Cathedral ceilings in the open plan living this is complimented by the internal brickwork providing a welcoming homestead atmosphere. A wood heater and air conditioner in the living area giving year-round comfort. The timber kitchen has a dishwasher, pantry and plenty of cupboard space. The home also has a wide hallway, 4 large bedrooms all with built-in-robes the main bedroom with ensuite, spa and walk-in-robe. The wide verandahs are inviting, where you can relax and take in the countryside.

$1,385,000

797S Yamba Road, Palmers Island

A Beautiful River Panorama

The residence is an absolute delight and well equipped to deliver maximum comfort levels for all the family. Features include an expansive open plan living room, a modern timber kitchen with dishwasher and family room dining. All these areas are air-conditioned, take river views and have access onto the poolside verandah.

There are 4-bedrooms, the main is special - spa bath en-suite, walk-in robe, TV, verandah access and river views. Bedroom 4 is enormous and has been designed to double as an extra living room, it also has verandah access and river views. The main bathroom continues the theme of comfort through size.

$1,000,025

68 Ocean Road, Brooms Head

Spectacular Ocean View Property

Three bedrooms are situated downstairs, the generous master bedroom featuring walk-in robe and ensuite with the 4th bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom, perfect for guests.

Garaging is very well catered for with a 3 vehicle tandem garage attached to the property plus a double brick lock up garage at the rear. If you prefer to relax outdoors this is a nice little verandah out front or a downstairs rear verandah depending on the weather conditions.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Sunrise Across The Clarence River

3 Grafton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Draw your curtains and start the day with a spectacular sunrise across the Clarence River, wander across the road to the jetty and enjoy some time fishing...

