Clarence Valley's million dollar properties
LET'S be honest: in the city, a million dollars doesn't get you as far as it used to. Especially when the cost of a derelict studio unit in Sydney will cost you just as much for a deposit.
Further north, however, the Clarence Valley is the land of opportunity for would-be home buyers. So just how far does $1 million get you in the region's real estate market?
Take a tour of what you can buy in the region this week.
This beautiful property, known as "Riverview", sits on 3,858m2 of landscaped gardens with mature trees, its own private jetty, and wonderful river views over one of the widest parts of the mighty Clarence River.
Price: $1,080,000
This 3 bedroom house on this 822 square meter block enjoys commanding views over Iluka Bay, the Clarence River and the hinterland beyond. Enjoy the never ending scenic wonderland of living on the mighty Clarence River.
Price: $1,300,000
Situated in one of Yamba's most prestigious streets, this impressive home is the perfect integration of luxury resort style living with the classic warmth and welcoming feel of a well-designed family home.
Price: $1,229,000
The term 'one in a million' is perhaps the only adequate way to introduce this exceptional property. 458 acres of rolling hill country with a fertiliser history dating back to 1967, Orara River frontage, dual access, and a location less than 14km from the CBD.
Price: $1,400,000
190 Trenayr Road, Junction Hill
Boasting 84 acres in total, the property rises from its Alumy Creek frontage to a flood-free home site on Trenayr Road just five minutes from the Grafton CBD.
Enjoy peace of mind with your major infrastructure set on the flood-free ridge but with the balance of approx 65 acres of A-grade alluvial grazing.
Price: $1,050,000
89 Sanders Road, Whiteman Creek
Offering unsurpassed river views and access, an extraordinary home and beautiful acres - 89 Sanders Road is the real deal. The huge home offers five bedrooms, an office and wrap around verandas with a self-contained space downstairs.
Price: $1,250,000
This unique, standalone, larger property, is situated approximately half way between Maclean and Brooms Head on the North Coast of NSW. - 10 minutes driving time to Maclean and 15 minutes to Brooms Head, four minutes' drive to the brewery/restaurant and Townsend Industrial Estate with all facilities.
Price: $1,050,000
Offering the ultimate escape or future dream home location, this original two bedroom fisherman`s cottage is set on a 651m2 block in a superb beach front position in the tranquil seaside village setting of Brooms Head.
Price: $1,500,000