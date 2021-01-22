Million dollar site full of Maclean history

With plenty of prospective buyers for the Stanfords Pharmacy site in Maclean, it won't be long before the next custodian of its long history is found.

The property, located at 253 River Street, Maclean, hit the market late last year with a price guide of $1.6 million.

The building itself might be relatively modern by heritage standards, but the history behind the Stanfords Pharmacy site goes back several decades:

Herb Stanford at West's Pharmacy in the mid-1950s.

In the 1920s, the corner of River and Stanley street was home to a motor and general engineering garage owned by Roy Davis. Part of the land was owned by John Cameron and an adjoining produce shop built by Samuel MacNaughtan.

253 River St, Maclean in the late 1960s.

During this time, the site (which was primarily made up of vacant land) was a favourite camping site for visiting circuses and travelling shows.

In the late 1930s a cottage was built on the site where Stanfords Pharmacy currently sits. The cottage was originally built for a Dr Day, who left shortly after to join the army, selling it to dental surgeon Mr George Daniels.

Stanfords Pharmacy a year prior to its redevelopment in 1995.

In 1954 the Stanford family moved to Maclean where Herb Stanford bought the business known as West's Pharmacy opposite Woolitji House at the northern end of River St.

In 1961, Mr Stanford purchased 253 River St, and, after renovations to the Daniels cottage to accommodate the business, the family moved in and began trading as Stanford's Pharmacy. At that stage it was a modern but smaller shop with a flat and backyard behind.

The Stanfords Pharmacy site is currently up for sale.

Mr Stanford continued to operate the business until 1985 when, due to ill health, sold it to Mr Maurie Roberts. However, the family company, H and N Stanford Holdings, retained ownership of the property.

In 1993, Mr Stanford's youngest son purchased the property from the family company and, two years later, commenced a major redevelopment of the site. This involved replacing the timber-framed residential cottage with light-coloured brick, complimented by burgundy Federation and Heritage trim you see today.

Stanfords Pharmacy Pharmacists