Cockatoos swarm ahead of storm
News

'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from storm

by Seniors News
27th Mar 2018 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM

EVER noticed the scene when masses of birds take flight just before the calamitous moment strikes in a disaster movie?

Well, then put yourself in the shoes of South Australian man Thomas Peter McLavin!

The Andrews Farm resident was filming an oncoming storm from his backyard last weekend when the Hollywood bringers of doom and destruction filled the sky.

In footage of the event, a flock of cockatoos swings overhead, sparking an aerial avalanche of shrieking, flapping and feathers.

"Millions and millions," Mr McLavin says as the endless wave of birds continues to soar above his house.

"Unbelievable."

However, there are no reports that a global catastrophe hit Andrews Farm.

