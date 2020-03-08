Millman completes ‘ripper’ Cup comeback

After the Australian doubles pair lost a nailbiter in the Davis Cup, the nation’s hopes rest on John Millman to clinch an unlikely comeback.

AUSTRALIA'S John Millman completed a remarkable comeback to claim a three-set victory over Thiago Monteiro, sending Australia to the Davis Cup finals in Spain.

Millman lost his opening set against Thiago Monteiro in a tie-break as Brazil continued recovering in the tie on Saturday. However, the 30-year-old bounced back to claim the second set sending the match to a decisive third set.

All three sets went to a tie-break, the nailbiter ending in Millman's favour 6-7 7-6 7-6.

Australia now hold an unassailable three-one lead ahead of Jordan Thompson's reverse singles match at Memorial Drive.

Earlier, Brazil defeated Australia in Saturday's doubles rubber to keep their Davis Cup qualifying tie alive in Adelaide.

Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves came from a set down on Saturday to pip Australia's James Duckworth and John Peers in a tense encounter, prevailing 5-7 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

John Millman of Australia serves during the Davis Cup Qualifier singles match

After the final set went to a tie-break, the Australian pair survived four match points and were on the verge of a stunning comeback.

However, the Brazilian duo prevailed, winning the nailbiting encounter in over three hours.

Millman and Thompson won each of their singles rubbers on Friday to give Australia a two-nil lead in the tie.

On Friday, Millman had taken the unlikeliest of Davis Cup victories against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild in a three-set comeback thriller.

World No. 43 Millman was struggling early against the 19-year-old World No. 113, but he held his nerve and mustered a brilliant comeback to claim the victory and give Australia the advantage after the first day in Adelaide.