Millman looks for change of fortune

John Millman, the Australian who knocked Roger Federer out of the 2018 US Open, has had less success so far this year. He hopes to kickstart his 2019 at Wimbledon.

A US Open quarter-finalist after toppling Federer in New York last year, Millman has struggled through an 11-17 season peppered with rotten draws.

Having finally shrugged off a leg complaint, Millman drew world No 5 Alexander Zverev at the French Open before running into grass-court specialist Dustin Brown in Stuttgart.

A vengeful Federer followed in Halle.

The result was three consecutive first-round defeats.

Despite that, the world No 58 hopes the tide is about to turn after drawing Bolivian claycourter Hugo Dellien in Wimbledon's first round.

"I'm not one to lament on a couple of misfortunes but I think the draws have been pretty rough," he said.

"It's been that type of year and that type of run recently.

"It's been tough to be honest.

"I feel as if I haven't been too far away.

"But every week, I approach it the same and I see every match as an opportunity and definitely this week there's a big opportunity there for me and I'm aware of that.

Millman of Australia in action last week in Eastbourne in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Picture Getty

"I'm very hopeful that I can find a little bit of momentum early and get that confidence going.

"I won't beat around the bush, when you are searching for wins, your confidence might not be as high."

One of seven Australian men in the main draw, Millman has notionally the easiest draw against world No 93 Dellien.

But he expects a tough match from an opponent who specialises on clay.

Millman gets changed after practice at the US Open in New York last year, the day after his stunning victory over Federer. Picture: Angus Mordant for NewsCorp Australia

"Definitely looking to stamp my authority early and focus on the good things, not focus on the bad things," Millman said.

"Give myself a bit of positive reinforcement and be ready to go.

"I do feel I'm not too far away, I'm doing some good things.

"I'm working pretty hard off the court.

Millman with Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt during qualifiers against Bosnia- Herzegovina in Adelaide in February. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"This is my last tournament before I get to go home, too.

"That's also a bit of a positive. You get to play a little freer and really use this environment and this place.

"I see it as hopefully a real stepping stone for the rest of the season.

"The body is finally coming good. I feel a lot more confident with that."