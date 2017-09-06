Milly's Fairground attracts award

Milly Fairweather with (l-r) Brayden Flannery, Maleq Gould and Orson Harding at her Fairgrounjds Family Day Care Centre - Milly was named Regional Family Day Care educator winner.

MILLY Fairweather said that she fell into childcare, but after her first experience, she fell in love with it.

Ten years after her first traineeship, she has been recognised for her recent work in Family Daycare, becoming regional winner for Coffs Harbour & North Coast in the 2017 Excellence in Family Day Care Educator of the Year Awards.

"I was nominated by one of my parents which is pretty exciting because I have only been open since January," she said.

"It was really exciting, with Clarence Family Daycare there were 23 nominations just for this area, and more in the Mid North Coast area, and around 3000 nominations Australia wide."

Milly, who runs her Family Daycare business Fairgrounds in Yamba, will find out in September if she will move onto the state title and said that her focus on sustainability was a big part of her success.

"My philosophy is all around sustainability, so every in here is either second-hand or a sustainably sourced project - a lot of the toys are made of wood, or natural objects like sticks and leaves," she said.

"And we also go across to the community garden a lot, and the kids separate all their food and give their scraps to the worm farm there.

"I try and focus on teaching parents and the the community how play outside can help their children's development. It doesn't have to be worksheets and sitting at a table t this age, they're learning lots of social skills to help them when they go to school."

Milly started in childcare doing some work her aunt's centre, and after finding a love for it, obtained a traineeship locally, and has also worked overseas in creches and as a nanny, and eventually wishes to own her own centre.

"Opening this daycare is like a stepping stone to that, it was another area to explore and learn," she said.

"I kind of just fell into the industry, and now I just can't see myself doing anything else."