Milos Degenek has signed for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.
Soccer

Socceroo completes baffling mid-Asian Cup transfer

by AAP
13th Jan 2019 12:25 PM

Socceroo Milos Degenek has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Saudi Arabian powerhouse club Al Hilal.

The central defender took a break from his Asian Cup duties with Australia in the United Arab Emirates to confirm his switch from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade.

The 24-year-old impressed earlier this season during Red Star's Champions League campaign against Paris St Germain, Liverpool and Napoli.

A starter in both of Australia's Asian Cup fixtures so far, Degenek signed the contract in Dubai before the Socceroos moved to Al Ain ahead of Tuesday's clash with Syria.

"I'm very happy and very honoured to be part of a big club," Degenek said in a video posted by the Asian Champions League contenders.

"The biggest club in Asia - I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans, meeting all my teammates." Serbian news outlets reported before the start of the tournament Al Hilal were preparing a bid to activate a three million euro ($A4.9m) release clause in Degenek's contract at Red Star.

One of the giants of Asian club football, Al Hilal's roster includes former France striker Bafetimbi Gomis, Peruvian international Andre Carrillo, veteran Omani goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi and UAE star Omar Abdulrahman. Al Hilal say Degenek will join his new teammates four days after the end of Australia's Asian Cup campaign.

al-hilal fc asian cup2019 milos degenek red star belgrade socceroos
