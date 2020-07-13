Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

MINDFUL MOMENTS: Take a mini-visit to yourself

by John Shearer, Mindfulness Master
13th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rumi said, "Do you pay regular visits to yourself? Start now!"  

How do you visit yourself? Pausing your mind regularly throughout your day is what I would call mini-visits. A great way to visit yourself properly is to close your eyes, consciously stop your thoughts and become fully aware of the present moment.  

Each moment is precious. Hold on to each one and savour it while looking forward to the next. We are often so rushed to get to the next moment, we forget to stop and enjoy the one we're in.  

Enjoy your visit! Be Mindful... Pause... Connect!  

Mindfully Yours - John Shearer 
www.mindfulnesscoach.com.au  

john shearer lifestyle mindful moments
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        premium_icon Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        News 'That young man didn't die alone on the beach. If the family can take anything from it, I hope that they can find some peace in knowing that.'

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown

        Daily Catch-up: July 13, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 13, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        premium_icon LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news