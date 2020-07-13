MINDFUL MOMENTS: Take a mini-visit to yourself

Rumi said, "Do you pay regular visits to yourself? Start now!"

How do you visit yourself? Pausing your mind regularly throughout your day is what I would call mini-visits. A great way to visit yourself properly is to close your eyes, consciously stop your thoughts and become fully aware of the present moment.

Each moment is precious. Hold on to each one and savour it while looking forward to the next. We are often so rushed to get to the next moment, we forget to stop and enjoy the one we're in.

Enjoy your visit! Be Mindful... Pause... Connect!

Mindfully Yours - John Shearer

www.mindfulnesscoach.com.au