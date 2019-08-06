Mine faces $800, 000 lawsuit for workplace negligence

The sand at Sunstate Sands Bundaberg - Coonarr Creek mine is pure white, high grade silica sand of about 99.8% silicon dioxide.

THE use of a damaged excavator has led to an employer being sued for more than $800,000.

Peter Arron Westcott, Coonarr, now 49, was employed as a machine operator at a sand mine on Palm Beach Rd, Coonarr.

A court claim was filed to the Rockhampton Supreme Court on June 17 by Morton and Morton Solicitors, Maryborough, on behalf of Mr Westcott against Sunstate Sands Services Pty Ltd.

The documents filed with the court state about 8.15am on December 7, 2017, Mr Westcott was operating a Yanmar 3T mini excavator and when he went to exit the vehicle, the cabin door would not fully open.

It is claimed Mr Westcott was forced to exit the cabin in a restricted space and he could not precisely identify the placement of his feet.

As Mr Westcott stepped on a track to descend the excavator, his right foot twisted on the track causing his right knee to twist.

Mr Westcott claims immediate pain was felt in his right knee.

Prior to this, the excavator was involved in a collision, causing the main frame of the excavator to bend, meaning the door was difficult to open and did not open to its full extent.

On the day Mr Westcott was required to use the vehicle, it had not been fixed.

It is claimed the incident caused Mr Westcott personal injuries including soft tissue injury to his thigh, medial meniscal tear and neuropathic pain to his right knee.

As a consequence of the incident, Mr Wescott was diagnosed with Gardner-Diamond Syndrome, a rare condition with episodes of unexplained and painful bruising, as a consequence of the incident.

The claim is for $831,557.79 for damages for personal injuries, loss of damages, negligence, interest and costs.

The documents state Sunstate Sands did not take reasonable care for Mr Wescott's safety, warn him of possible injury, provide him with suitable and maintained plant and equipment, ensure the excavator was fit for use and repair the damage to the excavator.

Mr Westcott has endured and will continue to endure pain, suffering a loss of amenities of life and his enjoyment of life has been diminished.

He has required medical treatment and continues to attend a pain management clinic, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychologist.

Mr Westcott also receives nerve pain and complex regional pain syndrome infusion and the cost of a spinal cord stimulation is noted for $50,500.

He is no longer suited to work with uneven terrain, exposure to vibratory jolting forces, stairs and has ceased work as a machine operator.

It is reported Mr Westcott was earning $1,100 per week as an operator.

For past loss, it is claimed he has lost $80,000 and will lose $584,375 in the future.

An offer to settle was lodged on behalf of Mr Wescott on June 17 to which Sunstate Sands have lodged a notice of intention to defend and offer to settle on July 1.