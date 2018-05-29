Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW Hope has been given a another chance at court approval for its $900 million Acland coal project near Oakey on the Darling Downs.
NEW Hope has been given a another chance at court approval for its $900 million Acland coal project near Oakey on the Darling Downs. Contributed
Business

Mine given a New Hope as case sent back to Land Court

by The Courier Mail
29th May 2018 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Hope has been given a another chance at court approval for its $900 million Acland coal project near Oakey on the Darling Downs.

After years of political and legal delays, the Supreme Court yesterday sent the case back to the Land Court, with orders that it had to be heard by a different court member.

The Supreme Court's Justice Helen Bowskill also ordered the Land Court hear matters only relating to noise, ruling out contentious groundwater and intergenerational equity as areas the court had jurisdiction over.

New Hope said it was "extremely pleased with the orders, which provide the opportunity to secure the approval of the project'' .

land court new acland coal mine new acland stage 3 new hope supreme court

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    News AFTER months of hard work, and community championing, Grafton Regional Gallery has been successful in its Regional Cultural Fund grant application

    Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    premium_icon Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    Rugby League GHOSTS, Rebels ride wave of momentum after big wins.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Another former MP weighs in behind battling subbies

    Another former MP weighs in behind battling subbies

    Business Former MP says non-payment of subbies a low act.

    Local Partners