Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Mine worker dies on Moranbah site

Rae Wilson
by
20th Feb 2019 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINE worker has died at Moranbah North Mine after an incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier in the access drift close to the surface of the mine.

An Anglo American spokesperson said an emergency response was immediately initiated and emergency services notified. 

"The driver of the grader received immediate treatment on site and was then transported by ambulance to hospital, but has tragically passed away," they said.

"The employees who were in the other vehicle immediately received medical treatment on site for injuries and subsequently two people have been transported by helicopter to Mackay for further treatment.

"The cause of the incident is not clear and we will carry out a full investigation.

"We have notified the relevant authorities and stopped production at the mine, in line with our emergency response procedure.

"Our focus is on continuing to respond to the emergency situation, including the treatment and care of injured employees and supporting the affected families and colleagues."

More Stories

anglo american mine worker mine worker death moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Mobile not working so well this morning? Here's why

    UPDATE: Mobile not working so well this morning? Here's why

    News Telstra respond with new ETA for services to be restored either

    UPDATE: Bushfire breaks out near school

    UPDATE: Bushfire breaks out near school

    News Yamba Fire and Rescue respond with an update on the bushfire

    Brace yourself: Cyclone Oma may be heading our way

    Brace yourself: Cyclone Oma may be heading our way

    News The cyclone may track towards the NSW North Coast

    Window-breaking lead up to AVO breach ends in jail

    premium_icon Window-breaking lead up to AVO breach ends in jail

    Crime Offender warms up for AVO breach by smashing $4000 windows.