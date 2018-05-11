LISTEN: Miner's lucky escape after 'monster truck' hit, run

'DID that really just happen?'

Those were the first words that left Daniel Hockings' mouth on Thursday morning after a driver smashed into his vehicle at high speed and kept driving.

The Mackay man had just finished night shift at Grasstree Mine and was on his way home with his friend Dan when the incident unfolded.

"I left the mine just after 5.30am after an 11-hour shift and was heading down Grasstree Road after the shift," Mr Hockings said.

"I was probably down at the intersection of Tieri Road about 5.40am and had a workmate with me in the passenger seat.

"We were turning right to head towards Middlemount and gave way to three or four vehicles. There was a straggler probably 100-200m behind them and we were sitting there waiting for him to come."

Mr Hockings said as the four-wheel drive vehicle, which appeared to be either dark green or blue, approached he knew something was wrong.

"We almost thought it was someone messing with us, that was going to come close past us, but he has just come around like we weren't even there. We thought he was asleep," he said.

"We were saying, 'what's this guy doing, what's this guy doing, what's this guy doing, wha-' and he just ran into us."

Mr Hockings said the four-wheel drive essentially drove over his small sedan like a monster truck and then kept heading up Grasstree Road toward Blackwater.

"My car took the impact well, he more or less 'monster trucked' over the side of me. It hit hard but not hard enough to give us any whiplash or anything," he said.

"He didn't even stop to check on us. For all he knew we could have been unconscious in there from air bag deployment or something.

"It's almost like he has gone to slow down straight after the accident and then just gunned it and took off.

"All I wanted to do was turn around and follow the bloke but he was already gone. We were in a bit of a state of shock like 'did that just happen?' It was slightly rude of him to bail on us like that."

While Mr Hockings and his passenger were lucky to escape injury, the same can't be said for his vehicle which is now a write-off.

He said moments after the accident, other miners travelling in the area stopped to help and launched a hunt for the driver who left the scene.

"I had workmates heading toward Bedford Weir that were looking out for the vehicle and a lot of Oaky North people were coming past and were checking their car parks (at the mines)," Mr Hockings said.

"One of the other workmates came across us about 20 seconds after it and he went for a bit of a drive but old mate was already gone.

"It's a pretty small community in the mining community so I put it up on Facebook to see if anyone had seen anything. Because it happened so quick and I don't have a numberplate they don't have any idea who it is.

"All of the mine sites are looking over their camera footage to see if we can find this guy."

Police from Tieri confirmed they attended the scene and are still searching for the other vehicle involved.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.