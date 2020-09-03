Miner to cut emissions by 400,000 cars

BHP says it will reduce emissions from electricity consumption at its Queensland coal mines by 50 per cent over the next five years.

The mining giant has entered into an agreement with Queensland state power provider CleanCo in an attempt to manoeuvre its operations to more sustainable energy sources.

CleanCo will provide BHP-operated mine sites energy sources that derive from wind and solar with the resources giant intending to halve electricity emissions by 2025, based on 2020 financial year levels.

BHP said the reduction would effectively displace an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide or equivalents between 2021 and 2025, which equates to emissions released by 400,000 combustion-engine cars.

"This is an important step forward in BHP's transition to more sustainable energy use across our portfolio, and a first for our Australian operations," BHP Australian minerals president Edgar Basto said.

"It will diversify our energy supply, help to reduce our energy costs and reduce BHP's Australian scope two emissions by 20 per cent from financial year 2020 levels."

BHP Australian minerals president Edgar Basto said the mining giant is transitioning to more sustainable energy use. Picture: Colin Murty/ The Australian

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance asset president James Palmer said the contract would support two greenfield renewable projects, which are expected to generate jobs in regional Queensland.

Power will be provided via Queensland's energy grid from a combination of solar, wind, hydro and gas generation.

The two wind and solar projects which BHP is supporting are the Western Downs Green Power Hub due for completion in 2022, and Karara Wind Farm scheduled for completion in 2023.

The first two years of the contract will predominantly come from CleanCo's hydro and gas assets, with wind and solar increasing its contribution by late 2022.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the agreement highlighted the sector's commitment to embracing new technologies that lower emissions and deliver reliable energy.

"BHP's announcement is a great example of how Queensland's resources industry is working hard to make a smooth transition to a low carbon economy," he said.

CleanCo focuses on supplying commercial and industrial businesses with clean energy products.

Originally published as Miner to cut emissions by 400,000 cars