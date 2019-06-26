UPDATE: Area ‘unsafe’ after miner trapped in wall collapse

An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine.

An operator is currently trapped inside a digger at Middlemount Mine. Alistair Brightman

3.50PM: Rescue crews are unable to reach an operator who has been entrapped inside a digger after the contents of a mine wall collapsed this afternoon.

The area has been deemed "unsafe" and Queensland Ambulance Services and fire crews are on scene waiting for emergency crews to stabilise the area.

A spokesperson for QAS said the rescue mission will be "protracted" and it is expected the operator won't be accessed until tonight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed it will be some time before the operator is reached.

The safety of everyone involved in accessing the person is being considered.

More to follow.

2.50PM: EMERGENCY services are currently trying to retrieve a miner who is trapped inside a digger after a mine wall collapse at Middlemount Coal Mine.

The digger was on a shelf on a mine wall when the wall collapsed and trapped the operator inside.

The first fire crew arrived at the mine at about 2.40pm.

Two fire crews are currently on scene and three more are on route to the Dysart Middlemount Rd.

There are no details of the injuries or condition.

Middlemount Coal Mine is an open-cut mine located approximately 90 kilometres north-east of Emerald and some 7 kilometres west of the township of Middlemount in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

The mine produces medium-volatile pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and semi-hard coking coal for the export market. Middlemount has contracted rail and port capacity through Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) and Abbot Point Port (APCT).

More to follow.