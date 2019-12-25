Menu
Explorers are seeking five exploration permits in the North Burnett local government area.
Minerals permits sought by explorers

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Dec 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 25th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
EXPLORERS are seeking permits to test for resources in five different areas near Eidsvold, Biggenden, and Mundubbera.

The companies applying for the permits for the areas in the North Burnett local government area include Zeotech, Kangal Resources, and Queensland Minerals.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokeswoman said the companies would be required to meet land access requirements if the five year permits were granted.

The process would include a conduct and compensation agreement with private landholders in the areas.

"If granted, the permits would allow the companies to explore for all minerals other than coal," the spokeswoman said.

Coal is excluded because it fell into a separate exploration category which can allow a larger scale search size.

NSW based company Zeotech Pty, an Australian private company created in June, has made three of the applications.

The first area covers 74 square kilometres 15kms south west of Gayndah.

Zeotech has made two other applications for an area of 204 square kms west of Eidsvold, and an area of 275 square kms 25kms south west of Mundubbera.

Toowoomba based Kangal Resources has made an application for an area covering 111 square kms, in the Bundaberg and North Burnett local government areas. Queensland Minerals Pty also has an application for an area covering 47 square kms in an area about 44 kms north west of Eidsvold.

