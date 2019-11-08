Miner in court after reaction to 'wife's affair'

A MINER is struggling to come to terms with the end of his long term relationship after finding out his partner was cheating on him with a married man.

The 37-year-old miner breached a police protection order and a temporary domestic violence order by contacting his former partner via messenger apps on his phone and calling her in September and October.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to three charges of contravening orders.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the man sent about 12 messages from his phone using various apps and then called her over two days, after changing settings on his phone to private number.

He said some of the messages included requests for the victim to have the charges against him dropped, and wanting to talk about what went wrong in the relationship.

Snr Constable Rumford said the victim told the defendant to stop calling her.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant was working away in the mines when he discovered his partner had been having an affair with a married man.

He said he initially struggled, leading to the offending, but had now taken steps to deal with the break up.

The man was fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.