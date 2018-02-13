Big demand for tiny artworks at gallery

OUR artists have been wonderfully generous in donating 138 small artworks between them for our Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) fundraiser, the Postcard Show. Sixty one of our artists, local, regional, collection and JADA, have supported us including some names you will be familiar with.

The Postcard Show is an interactive exhibition. You register as a bidder at the gallery reception to get stickers and pen so you can write your bid then post it next to your desired art works. This is a great way to get a wonderful group of small artworks to keep for your own collection or give as a unique gift, as well as support the gallery's flagship, the JADA.

Warren Mundine book launch

Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO is our special guest at 5.30pm Friday, February 23, for the launch of his book appropriately titled Warren Mundine in Black + White. Warren tells his raw, intimate success story that is inspiring; showing there is no limit to what you can achieve.

Warren has many honours, appointments and awards, an extraordinary achievement for an Aboriginal boy of the 1950s. He was born into a world of segregation and discrimination of which few Australians today are truly aware.

From the poverty of a family living in a tent beside a river, to the depths of depression and an attempted suicide, to the heights of political power as national president of the Australian Labor Party and advisor to five prime ministers, Labor and Liberal, this is a stirring story of an Indigenous family woven into the fabric of Australia and its politics.

Warren Mundine will launching his book at Grafton Regional Gallery on February 23.

As one of Australia's national treasures, his memoir is an optimistic and inspirational tale, speaking to a changing Australia, answering a big question on everyone's minds: what's next?

Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO: "I don't judge a nation by the worst of its history but by how it overcomes the worst of its history and by its vision for the future. And on that measure I judge Australia well."

Members of the public are invited to enjoy this inspirational leader presented to you courtesy of The Gallery Foundation. Bookings are preferred for catering purposes by contacting the gallery. Please note attendance at this event does not give you access to the Archibald. Bring your season ticket or buy one at our reception desk when you arrive.

2016 JADA at Coffs

The 2016 JADA Touring Exhibition is on show at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery. The gallery is offering two drawing workshops and a discussion panel as part of its presentation. Details are on its website.

Artist of the month

One of the Clarence Valley's young artists, Tasmin Opel, is the artist of the month at headspace Grafton, at 59 Duke St, Grafton. Everyone is invited to the headspace to view Tasmin's exhibition, Opal Fusions, which will be presented throughout February. A variety of prints, sculpture and plushies are on display and available for sale. You can check her lively work out on Facebook.

Arts in mind

Our monthly program, open to all people living with dementia and their carers, starts at 10am with a coffee and cake at our cafe Entrees this Tuesday (February 20) in our courtyard. This is followed by a discussion- based presentation in one of our exhibitions. Simply turn up to join in on this informative activity.

Arts in Mind is a great program for people living with younger-onset dementia. It provides social interaction, intellectual stimulation and encourages self-expression. Artist Tracey Pateman and arts facilitator Libby Shearer present our program.

Archibald activities

Come along and enjoy the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour during our new opening hours and special after hours. The gallery's permanent opening hours are 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sundays. While the Archibald is on display we are open to 7pm on Fridays.

This popular exhibition is a ticketed exhibition. You will need to buy a season ticket, which means you can come back as many times as you like using the same ticket. Tickets are not transferable. Tickets cost $10 a head, $5 for Friends of the Gallery and ANZ customers, $2 school students and free for pre-schoolers. Group bookings are available by contacting the gallery and there are free guided tours available.

Free guided tours are being held each Saturday morning. Book in through Eventbrite then turn up at 11am at the gallery reception. You can also get the link to the Archibald Wi-Fi tours for on your device at the gallery's reception desk.

Don't forget to vote in the People's Choice Award. This award is being held at every venue where the Archibald Prize 2017 tours. There is one lucky winner of a $500 cash prize at each venue courtesy of ANZ, the principal sponsor of the Archibald. The winner will be drawn from those who voted for the portrait that gets the most votes while in Grafton.

Enjoy our shady courtyard and our cafe Entrees while you are here.

Archibald Prize 2017

This major portrait prize has 43 finalists from 822 entries. Seventeen of the finalists are first time Archibald finalists. There is one collaborative portrait.

Eighteen of the portraits are of women, 24 men with one with both. Ten of the portraits are self-portraits. The 43 artists painted 25 people from the artworld, four painted actors, four musicians or dancers, one literature, one media, two education, one sportsperson, one scientist, two legal, two business and one fashion.

The largest entry, and there are no prizes for picking it, is the portrait of Thomas M Wright by Marcus Willis coming in

at 291 x 194cm. the smallest is 30 x 30cm, a self-portrait as a clown by Jessica Ashton.

Full colour catalogue of the Archibald Prize 2017 featuring all the finalists is available for sale at our gallery shop as is Let's Face It: the history of the Archibald Prize.