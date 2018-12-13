Menu
A robber armed with a knife targeted Mully's Mini Mart at North Mackay.
Mini mart robbery accused could be released on bail

Luke Mortimer
13th Dec 2018 8:08 AM
A MOUNT Pleasant man accused of robbing a teenage shop assistant with a knife and black mask could soon be released from prison on bail.

Dylan Scott Kern McGregor, 21, appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court over videolink on Wednesday.

He has been accused of holding-up Mully's Mini Mart, North Mackay on September 18, among other allegations.

McGregor faces six charges, court documents show, including armed robbery, threatening violence, attempted robbery, stealing and two counts of burglary. No pleas were entered.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said she would apply for bail in coming days.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court issues with DNA evidence had delayed the disclosure of some information to McGregor's defence.

"Items were sent for DNA testing and it was determined it couldn't be tested because of partial fragments, or something of the like," she said.

Ms Morton clarified the issue was related to "contributed DNA", and Ms Pearson said the item would be tested further.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer adjourned to December 18 for a bail application.

