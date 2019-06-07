Mini-musicians get to work in Maclean

ENTERTAINERS: Stanley and Elena Robertson play in the family section of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

ENTERTAINERS: Stanley and Elena Robertson play in the family section of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod. Adam Hourigan

THERE will be sweet sounds and magical music coming from the Maclean Civic Hall from Saturday as the best mini-musos in the area showcase their talent at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Along with piano, vocal and instrumental sections, speech and drama sections have also been included.

These two sections were introduced last year for the first time and proved very entertaining.

Schools Day is always a highlight of the program on Tuesday, June 18, when choirs, instrumental groups and verse speaking from our surrounding schools will take to the stage.

The adjudicator for this year is Katie Rutledge. A graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium, she has worked as a soloist and recording artist with Opera Queensland and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. She has appeared in numerous productions including Marriage of Figaro, Aida, Tosca, Carmen and La Traviata.

In 2012 she was appointed Griffith University Choral Lecturer. In October this year she will be performing with Opera Queensland in Orpheus and Eurydice. She has had extensive experience in adjudicating and teaches singing and music at Shearwater Steiner School, Mullumbimby.

The eisteddfod will conclude with its Celebration concert from 2pm on Saturday, June 22. The concert will feature many of the outstanding performances from the week.