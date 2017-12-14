"Mini Vinnies" volunteers back appeal

Paul O'Halloran leads a merry band of St Joseph's Primary "Mini Vinnies" in loading up goods they fundraised for as part of a Christmas appeal.

THEY may be small in stature, but these mini Vinnies volunteers are helping to make a big difference for less fortunate families this Christmas.

St Joseph's Primary School Maclean Student Representative Council and students decided to double down their efforts of previous years to raise money for a Christmas Appeal for St Vincent de Paul.

"We've had these appeals in place for a couple of years, and this year the SRC students have helped arrange different fundraising," school chaplain Elizabeth Green said.

"We've done a cake stall to launch, then a Christmas carnival for the kids to have fun, and other cake stalls."

The efforts have raised $960 which has gone towards more than 15 hampers to be distributed by St Vincent de Paul this year, and Ms Green said the kids couldn't wait to help out.

"They just loved it, they've helped out cooking and serving at the stalls, and helped me put the hampers together and wrapped the presents which will be given out," she said.

"They thought it was amazing what we'd achieved and the fact it's going out to help other people."

Ms Green said the appeal was part of the work on social justice the school did.

"The kids understand about looking to maintain the dignity of the people who through no fault of their own have found themselves in circumstances, and this is a way we can help them," Ms Green said.