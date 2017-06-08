Mini X Cup roars into life on long weekend

MOTORSPORT: The throttles will be pulled out and the dirt will be flying as almost 100 competitors descend on Glenugie for the Australian Mini X Cup this weekend.

Greef Clothing owners and former Grafton boys Troy and Ryan Cochrane have teamed up with YCF Australia to bring the annual event back to the Clarence Valley, but this year it is expected to be bigger and better than last year.

Entries for the event have increased by about a third and will feature riders from as far south as Adelaide and as far north as Cairns.

The Mini X Cup, which features minibikes up to 200cc, has become the biggest pit bike event on the Australian racing calendar and Cochrane said he is excited to feature his hometown for the weekend.

"The event is looking like it will be awesome,” he said. "We have a stacked field of riders with the three main classes filled to the brim with talent.

"I think from the really good feedback about last year's inaugural event it has really grown. Everyone that signed up last year is back on the bike this weekend and we have picked up a few extras on the way.

"With stacked fields it just makes for a more entertaining and cut-throat competition. The more riders, the more battles on the bike so it will be perfect for spectators.

"The event really helps put Grafton on the map for pit bike racing, and I think it is great that we can bring something back to our home town.”

Jackson's Bobcat Hire have been working steadily for the last month as they reinvigorate the Glenugie Downs race track and add a few extra surprises according to Cochrane.

Entry for spectators is free on the day, with a sausage sizzle being run a raffle draw organised with a major prize of a brand new YCF pit bike.

"Local business Grafton Power Products have also thrown in a few awesome prizes for the raffle and we couldn't be more stoked,” Cochrane said. "We just wanted a chance to get the spectators more involved on the day.

"There will be plenty of thrills and spills on the track so it will be a great day for all of the Clarence Valley to come out and get involved in.”

Former local motocross champion Ben Dutton will make his return to the Clarence Valley for the event but will face tough competition in the form of local competitors Mitch Collins and Kyle Whiting.