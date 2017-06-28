Miniature houses no big deal for Sinfields

WHEN Peter Sinfield decided he wanted to travel around Australia in a motorhome for a year, there was only one problem: his wife Miriam didn't want to go.

The pair decided that he should go and she would stay, but before he left Miriam had just one request.

"She said 'well if you're going to go, you can make me a doll's house to play with', so I made her one," Mr Sinfield said.

"By the time I got back a year later Miriam was so into doll's houses and miniatures that we started making others, and that was about 15 years ago, and now we have a garage full of projects."

Their latest work is a fishing shack, inspired by Miriam's grandfather who had a fishing boat in Kent, on the seaside in England.

"We thought that he would have had a fishing shack, so this is a poetic license of a shack that we think he might have had," he said.

"He was quite a notorious person actually. He was a very big man, 6ft 5', very heavy and he wore a big gold earring, and the local children thought he was a pirate."

Mr Sinfield said the sea shack, which is called the Moss Rose after Miriam's grandfather's boat, picked up best in show at the Sydney Miniatures and Dollhouse Fair, and "only" took the couple four months to make.

"The pictures in the shack are scaled down, and there's actually one of Miriam's grandfather on his boat," he said.

"The fishing nets we stitched together ourselves, and the little fish in the baskets is actually pasta.

"We have garages full of projects that we've taken down to Sydney to exhibit, but not all as small as this. Some are fairly big, we've made about two years ago English gypsy wagons.

"There's not only models like this, there's room boxes where we make a dining room or a bedroom.

"It keeps us out of mischieve and it's something that we do together."