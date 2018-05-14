Mining and construction company to put on 52 apprentices

Hastings Deering is after 52 apprentices for its 2019 intake.

MORE than 50 apprenticeships will be on offer at Hastings Deering next year, the biggest intake from the mining services giant in five years.

Hastings has announced today it will open its 2019 apprenticeship applications on May 28 with an unprecedented 52 places on offer.

This will be the largest apprentice intake for five years surpassing this year's intake of 48 positions.

Apprenticeships are on offer for diesel fitters, boilermakers, fitter machinists, auto electricians, electricians, engine reconditioners and mechanical fitters. Applications can be made on line.

Hastings Deering's general manager people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the company was swamped when its 2018 intake was opened, with more than 600 applications in the first 24 hours and almost 2000 by the time applications closed.

"While it's too early to give a breakdown of trades and locations, as they will vary depending on operational requirements, the apprenticeships on offer are across all nine of our operations including Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs," Mr Cosgrove said.

"Apprenticeships are for four years with the ability to complete earlier.

"All apprentices receive a nationally recognised qualification.

This is a great time to be an apprentice at Hastings Deering, in the last 12 months over 40 apprentices have transitioned into trade roles since completing their apprenticeships.

"Applications come from all over Australia because our training is second to none.

"And while we expect the numbers to again be in the thousands, applicants should not be discouraged from applying because our selection process is quite thorough - everybody has a chance."

HASTING DEERINGS TIPS ON RESUME: