Mining jobs bonanza: 700 roles paying $100k+ on offer

JOBSEEKERS on the hunt for a new career should consider one of more than 1000 jobs in Queensland's high-paying mining sector, the Queensland Resources Council has declared.

From Cairns to Toowoomba, 1045 jobs are available in the mining, resources and energy sector.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive officer Ian Macfarlane encouraged people to consider a job in the sector, which was investing and expanding operations across the state.

"These are long-term jobs and can provide education and training to advance employees into the next stage of their careers," he said.

"Yet again we are seeing very strong jobs numbers in resources when you consider this time last year there were just over 800 jobs advertised in our sector on SEEK.

"Queensland's resources sector is now supporting one in every seven jobs, and one in every five dollars for Queensland's economy."

About 700 of the jobs on offer in Queensland’s mining sector are paying more than $100,000.

In Brisbane, the state's biggest mining town, 301 jobs are available while the Mackay region has 323 vacancies.

"The mining industry has by far the highest average weekly full-time adult earnings of any industry at $2659 - or over $138,000 per annum," Mr Macfarlane said.

"Over 70 per cent of these current vacancies are paying $100,000 or more which is income that flows through to the local butcher, bakery and hairdresser.

"These jobs can also be a significant wealth generator for indigenous people who comprise 4 per cent of the State's workforce in resources and Queensland's indigenous population is 4 per cent.

"We are one of only two sectors with a true representation of indigenous people across our workforce."

WHERE THE JOBS ARE

Brisbane 301

Gladstone and Central Queensland 111

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast 71

Mackay and Coalfields 323

Townsville 56

Mount Isa 51

Toowoomba and Darling Downs 53

Roma 16

Cairns & Far North 35