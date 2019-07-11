Menu
Mine activity has recommenced following a fatality in Baralaba.
Business

Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

Ashley Pillhofer
by
11th Jul 2019 10:51 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
FOUR days after the tragic death of miner Jack Gerdes, work recommenced today at Baralaba North Coal Mine.

Work at the site has been halted since the tragic death of 27-year-old Jack Gerdes on Sunday, July 7.

A statement from the company said "Golding wishes to advise that a staged recommencement of mining activities have commenced today at Baralaba North Coal Mine."

"The recommencement of mining activity was made in consultation with the Inspector of Mines investigating the incident and the accident scene will remain isolated until the evidence collection process is complete," it said.

Golding CEO Geoff Caton said that the company did not have a definitive date for findings or for the final report regarding the accident from the Mines Inspectorate.

