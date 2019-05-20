'Minister for Wide Bay' undecided on possible Cabinet role

BIG WIN: Re-elected Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with wife Sharon, son Rees, daughter Yve and her partner (left) Jack Carr.

BIG WIN: Re-elected Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with wife Sharon, son Rees, daughter Yve and her partner (left) Jack Carr. Alistair Brightman

THERE would be no prizes for guessing that Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien is delighted with the federal election result.

But he says his own future in the next Coalition Government has still not been decided.

And when he says that, he not only means it is too early to say what Cabinet positions may be on offer.

He also means he has not decided whether he wants one, despite his media status as a mover and shaker within the Coalition, the man who pressured the former Government into, among other things, the banking Royal Commission.

"I'll be thinking about what is best for Wide Bay," he said a few minutes ago, as he looked around at an Australia that none of the big Australian pollsters predicted.

"It's a great result," he said.

"It is a win for common sense and a rejection of Australia being a social, environmental and economic experiment."

It is also a win for Llew O'Brien and the LNP in Wide Bay, the large and diverse electorate that takes in much of the South Burnett agricultural districts and the less predictable urban and peri urban centres of Maryborough, Gympie and Noosa.

"Locally we saw four per cent swing to us, but significantly the primary vote of the LNP went up and the primary vote of the ALP went down - marginally, but it is still down.

"It wasn't a matter of preference flow, the primary vote tells the story," he said.

"It showed an acceptance and endorsement of our policies and our way of doing business and a rejection of Labor."

On any possible ministerial positions, Mr O'Brien made it clear he wants to be primarily the minister for Wide Bay.

"I'll be looking at the make-up of the Government and any offers that may be made.

"But I will be deciding what is best for Wide Bay above all else," he said.

.