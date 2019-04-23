Minister in town to announce boost for seafood industry

NEWLY appointed Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall is in Coffs Harbour, announcing $500,000 in funding to boost the value and promote the growth of the state's seafood industry.

Mr Marshall joined local MP Gurmesh Singh this morning revealing Coffs Harbour-based Professional Fisherman's Association (PFA) has been given a $186,263 slice of the funding.

The PFA will be using the grant to develop social media content, run an innovative education campaign with local schools, as well as a media campaign fronted by fishing and sporting personalities.

"We currently import approximately 86 per cent of seafood eaten in NSW, so there is a huge opportunity to increase the production and consumption of local seafood and to drive economic growth in our state," Mr Marshall said.

Mr Singh said promotion is key to strengthening the local seafood industry.

"The PFA is a great advocate for fisheries not only here in Coffs Harbour but across the entire state," he said.

"If our NSW seafood businesses are able to better promote their produce, they will be able to tap into new markets and get more local seafood on NSW plates.

"They just need this support to unlock their full potential and rise to the challenge of ensuring that fresh seafood is available not just along the coast, but throughout NSW."