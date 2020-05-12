Minister rules on Palmers Island development

Bill Collingburn at the launch of a new $4m Fisheries patrol boat built by Yamba Welding and Engineering last week.

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to build boats on Palmers Island has been rejected after a decision on the matter was “fast-tracked”.

Two weeks ago the NSW Government announced decisions on a range of projects would be “fast-tracked” to boost the state’s economy in light of coronavirus.

One of those was the plan by Yamba Welding and Engineering to rezone a site at Palmers Island from Agricultural to Working Waterfront to allow for the business to relocate.

The plan was rejected by Planning Minister Rob Stokes.

In a letter to YWE and Clarence Valley Council a delegate for the minister cited “unresolved inconsistencies with several State Environmental Planning Policies and Ministerial Directions” and critically, that “the need to augment marine industry land supply in this location is not strategically justified” as reasons for the rejection.

The letter also stated the plan was inconsistent with Marine-Based lndustry Policy – Far North Coast & Mid North Coast NSW, the North Coast Regional Plan 2036 and Clarence Valley Council’s Industrial Lands Strategy (2007).

YWE managing director Bill Collingburn said he was committed to the Palmers Island plan and would not give up despite the decision.

“It is a little disappointing, but we are going to keep going,” Mr Collingburn said.

“That’s not the end of it, we still have a number of avenues available to us.”

An independent assessment of the Palmers Island Marine Industrial Planning Proposal, conducted by City Plan Strategy and Development, went into considerable detail as to why the proposal should be rejected.

It stated the plan had not proven industry was dependent on access to the water or that the size of the vessels to be built required transport by water as applicable in the Marine-Based lndustry Policy.

“Access to a navigable waterway’ is not synonymous with a ‘marine-frontage site’,” the report stated.

“Access can be achieved either by road/rail from a land-based fabrication facility to a suitable launch site, or directly where activities occur on a site that benefits from marine frontage.”

The assessment also highlighted “industry clusters” and the potential for development at Harwood, already home to an established marine precinct.

“We consider the clustering approach to be sequential, with development within the Harwood site preferred before making augmentations to the land supply,” the report stated.

“The planning proposal as currently presented does not demonstrate that the Harwood site is incapable of accommodating the development, which means the need to augment supply is not justified.”

Mr Collingburn had no issue with the current operations at Harwood but again categorically ruled out moving to Harwood, given the land would be owned by a potential competitor.

He said YWE had other “alternatives”, not necessarily in the Clarence Valley.

“If I told you they were going to build a new Coles in town and it has to share the same loading dock (with Woolworths) think of the conflict which could arise,” he said.

“This company will never go to Harwood. It would go to Queensland, but it won’t go to Harwood,” he said.

Mr Collingburn said he had instructed his team to address issues outlined in the assessment, but disputed several of its findings, in particular that there was not sufficient justification.

He cited the recent launch of a $4m Fisheries vessel as an example of the need to move.

“Just look at what we did on Friday. We had hundreds of people inconvenienced because their power was turned off, we had trucks down from Queensland,” he said. “It’s nearly $50,000 to move a boat.

“If that is not justification to show the need for the waterfrontage I don’t know what is.”