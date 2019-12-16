Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has ratified the dismissal of a hospital service chief executive Adrian Pennington.
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has ratified the dismissal of a hospital service chief executive Adrian Pennington.
Health

Minister signs off on termination of top health boss

by Janelle Miles
16th Dec 2019 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health Minister Steven Miles has signed off on the dismissal of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

The Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson sent an email to staff in late September, advising she had terminated Mr Pennington "effective immediately" from the $450,000-a-year job.

But Mr Pennington, who had served in the role for more than seven years, continued to be paid and to have access to a publicly-funded car, while Mr Miles awaited advice from Crown Law on the dismissal.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson with her terminated chief executive Adrian Pennington in happier times.
Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson with her terminated chief executive Adrian Pennington in happier times.

The Health Minister had to sign off on the sacking for it to be ratified.

A spokeswoman for Mr Miles said that after considering legal advice and material provided by the board, and following the "appropriate" processes, the minister had approved Ms Jamieson's decision to terminate Mr Pennington's employment.

Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment executive director Debbie Carroll, who has acted in the WBHHS chief executive role for the past two and a half months, will remain at the helm while a recruitment process is undertaken.

Tensions between Ms Jamieson and Mr Pennington had been high since a Facebook post he wrote "amid a mental health crisis" in July, which included criticism of the board chair. It was later removed.

The crisis followed relationship issues, the pending death of a close colleague, and workplace pressures.

Two WBHHS board members Joy Jensen and George Plint both resigned in the wake of Mr Pennington's dismissal.

adrian pennington editors picks steven miles wide bay hospital and health service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        premium_icon Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        Weather For the first time in ten years water restrictions have come into effect in the Clarence Valley ahead of a predicted heatwave set to send temperatures soaring

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        News Fire activity increasing in Ashby and Tullymorgan areas

        LIGHTS OUT: Where has all the Xmas cheer gone?

        premium_icon LIGHTS OUT: Where has all the Xmas cheer gone?

        Opinion If light displays are an indicator, the ‘festive season’ has been dulled down in...

        Grafton girls join North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad

        premium_icon Grafton girls join North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad

        Rugby League The talented trio have been picked in yet another rep squad after impressing...