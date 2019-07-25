Minister urges Jack Dempsey to steer clear of nuclear push

State Development Minister Cameron Dick urges the Bundaberg Mayor to take an anti-nuclear power plant stance.

A CABINET minister has urged Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey to denounce a political push to investigate nuclear power.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick wrote yesterday that he was concerned about lobbying attempts from LNP politicians for an inquiry into nuclear power.

He did not name politicians specially, but Cr Dempsey's federal MP for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, has been one of the key advocates lobbying for an inquiry.

Mr Dick referred to an article in yesterday's Courier Mail in which Energy Minister Angus Taylor did not rule out having a nuclear power plant anywhere in Queensland.

"In my view, Queenslanders do not want to see a nuclear power plant, with all of its risks, in their own backyard," Mr Dick said.

"In my portfolio, I am particularly concerned at that the push for nuclear puts at risk many of Queensland's key assets, in particular, our clean, green image for agriculture and tourism.

"I am also concerned that it puts at risk our existing green industries and our ability to create a viable green hydrogen industry into the future."

He said that discussions created uncertainty over investments in renewable energy, and reminded Cr Dempsey of the destruction that Fukushima caused.

Mr Dick has written to other coastal mayors as well, including in Gympie, Maryborough, and the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

Cr Dempsey was in meetings yesterday afternoon and was unable to be reached for comment before deadline.

Mr Pitt accused the Labor Government of distracting the public from Treasurer Jackie Trad's referral to the Crime and Corruption Commission, after she failed to publicly declare ownership of a house in Woolloongabba.

"The sooner the people of Queensland remove Labor from State Government, the better.

"The best thing the Queensland State Labor Government can do right now for the consumers in this state, is reduce the cost of power."