Minister’s job fitness questioned after naked ordeal

NSW Families Minister Gareth Ward has refused to answer questions about being found naked and confused outside his Sydney apartment last week.

Police had to help Mr Ward into his home last Thursday after neighbours saw him walking around his apartment building and knocking on a door in a disoriented state in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Ward told a parliamentary committee that he is "obviously embarrassed" by the incident, but it is a personal matter.

Gareth Ward with Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

"This is something that happened in my home and I don't wish to make any further comment," he said.

The incident occurred after Mr Ward was released from hospital following a medical procedure.

Asked whether he was managing the health issues that may have triggered the episode, Mr Ward said he was talking to his doctors about "medical matters."

Labor politician Penny Sharpe said people have been asking if Mr Ward is fit to be a minister.

"There's been issues raised with my office about you being able to do your job and (I'm) just seeking an opportunity for you to explain how you're going to manage that," she told Mr Ward.

Mr Ward said he is "absolutely" up to the job.

"There's many good things that are happening in my portfolio," he said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian last week labelled the matter a "very unfortunate incident."