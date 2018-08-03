Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spokesman for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe did not respond to questions about whether Cr Martin would be considered.
A spokesman for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe did not respond to questions about whether Cr Martin would be considered. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Minister's office responds to councillor's fix council offer

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Aug 2018 12:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUNCILLOR'S push to sit on Ipswich City Council's advisory panel could come to fruition, with the Local Government Minister not ruling it out.

Division 7 Councillor David Martin yesterday confirmed he had asked the State Government to grant him a position as advisor to an administrator.

A spokesman for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe did not respond to questions about whether Cr Martin would be considered.

The spokesman instead reconfirmed previous promises on the appointment.

"The Minister has already ruled out appointing any ex-politicians as administrator," he said.

"The role of administrator will be determined once parliament has dealt with the bill."

A bill to remove 11 Ipswich councillors will go before the house and is expected on August 21.

When it is signed by the Governor, councillors will be removed and an administrator appointed to lead the city.

Cr Martin said his experience within the council and disconnection with allegations of corruption would make him a good advisor to the administrator.

david martin dismissal ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SUSPENDED: Contractor pulled off the job

    premium_icon SUSPENDED: Contractor pulled off the job

    News There is an ongoing investigation into a sub-contractor for the Harwood Bridge over a breach of the Fair Work Act

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    News Thick covering from fires creates serious health threat

    600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    premium_icon 600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    Crime After a dramatic ocean chase, a local man has faced court

    Kick the clutter

    Kick the clutter

    News Get a plan in place to take part in Second Hand Saturday

    Local Partners