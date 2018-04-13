Minister's response dodges bats

A LETTER from NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes ignoring the impact of flying foxes on Maclean High School has not deterred the New School For the Lower Clarence group.

Co-founder of the group Karen Von Ahlefeldt said their petition was tabled in parliament in February by Greens MP Tamara Smith, which led to the letter from Mr Stokes.

"We sent long, detailed supporting documents about the issue being more than about demographics and the complex issues for the school, community and the flying fox camp,” she said.

"(His letter) was all about numbers and growth in the area. We're not surprised about his response, but we're waiting to hear what comes out of the discussion between the shadow minister for education Jihad Dib and MP Tamara Smith.”

The discussion, which was supposed to take place yesterday, would outline the issues faced by the school and community to the shadow minister.

"We're not giving up on our quest for better facilities and we wish to address the future for our children, the residents and providing the bats with a bigger habitat,” Ms Von Ahlefeldt said.

"All Mr Stokes did was talk about the plan for enrolments across NSW. A lot of parents send their kids by bus distances because they do not feel comfortable sending their children to Maclean High School with the warnings from the health department about flying foxes.”

She said the group would keep trying to achieve a new school for the Lower Clarence.

"We hope we can have the strength to keep going until we make them see the light,” she said.

Mr Stokes wrote in his letter that School Infrastructure NSW was renovating Maclean High School to include a new entrance canopy, new landscaping and a refurbishment of the administration building.

"(The letter) doesn't touch on the issue with the flying foxes,” Ms Von Ahlefeldt said.

"We're trying to please everybody (with our new school proposal). We are considering the students and the schools, the residents and the flying fox habitat, we're trying to make it work for everyone.”