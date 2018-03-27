Minister's visit as refined as sweet sugar

SUNSHINE Sugar welcomed Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Member for Page Kevin Hogan to its Harwood Mill and Refinery last week.

Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said Mr Littleproud clearly understood the Australian agricultural sector.

"This visit was a great opportunity for us to share our specific industry concerns and plans directly, with particular focus on our diversification projects such as low GI sugar,” Mr Connors said.

This low GI sugar is made using the nucane process. An Australian technology, it applies an algorithm throughout the sugar milling stage to retain naturally occurring and beneficial antioxidants.

Low GI sugar is a wholesome sugar that is more slowly digested, absorbed and metabolised - allowing for a lower and slower rise in blood glucose. It is a 100 per cent natural cane sugar that can be used in any food or beverage recipe.

Mr Littleproud welcomed this innovation and congratulated Sunshine Sugar on the development of its new low GI sugar and commitment to sustainable practice, and stands ready to support the NSW sugar industry in his role as Minister for Agriculture.

He shared his opposition to the introduction of a sugar tax, saying he supported people's right to make their own decisions around personal matters such as food and beverage consumption.

"With a background in agribusiness and politics, Mr Littleproud certainly has the credentials to serve rural and regional Australia,” Mr Connors said.

Mr Littleproud said he was passionate in his belief that farmers are too often overlooked as custodians of the land and that more needed to be done to educate the nation about where and how our foods and fibres are made.

As a supporter of the decentralisation of some government agencies, he said he supported believes that was important and that every additional job in a regional area has a noticeable, positive impact on that local economy.