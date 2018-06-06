Menu
Kathleen Dehmlow’s obituary was probably not how she imagined it. Picture: Redwood Falls Gazette
Offbeat

Family lashes dead mum in obit

by The Sun
6th Jun 2018 5:20 AM

THE family of a mum who passed away have paid tribute to her - but not in a good way.

Kathleen Dehmlow's family printed a scathing obituary for the 80-year-old after she abandoned her children and ran off with her husband's brother.

Mrs Dehmlow passed away on Thursday in Springfield, Minnesota, reports The Sun.

But her obituary in her local newspaper, the Redwood Falls Gazette, reveals exactly how her family felt about her.

It tells how she married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957 and the couple had two children, Gina and Jay.

Five years later "she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California".

 

 

The obit reads: "She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr and Mrs Joseph Schunk.

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judegment.

"She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."

A photograph of the original obit in the newspaper print edition was shared on Twitter by a user going by the name "Stu" and has been retweeted about 20,000 times.

Many were shocked at the strong tone of the tribute.

Steve Harvey said: "It's an obitchary."

Another said: "Best obit ever. Don't hold back Gina and Jay, what's really on your mind."

Meanwhile Young MT added: "They've been waiting 56 years to say that. Wow."

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

