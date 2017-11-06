Minnie success in boat series first round

SURF BOATS: Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club has kicked off the North Coast Surf Boats Series in a massive way on its home break at the weekend.

The small surf club hosted almost 50 surf boat crews across eight divisions of competition, including a handful of crews who made the journey from Gold Coast.

Despite the hefty competition and tough conditions, thanks largely to a strong southerly blowing across the shore, the two Minnie Water-Wooli crews stepped up valiantly.

Minnie's under-23 girls' crew, which has an average age of 18, made a good fist of the low swell to finish with two seconds and a third while the under-19s boys' crew came away with a win and two second placings.

Club surf boats captain Matt McLennan was out on the water sweeping for the crews and said the results were a testament to the effort each team has put in.

"These teams have been training for a solid two and a half months now," he said.

"There is still a long way to go in the series but we are really confident we can take out a few titles if we keep up this momentum."

While the water was tough going for a lot of crews early in the day, McLennan said it settled down in the afternoon to produce perfect conditions.

"It was really testing in the early going, the surf was blowing its head off," he said. "But I have never seen something go from so ordinary to so pristine in a matter of hours like that."

"We had a lot of people paying us compliments for how well it was run, which is a really nice thing to have," he said. "... It was great to show off our perfect little corner of the world."

Tugun SLSC came out on top in Open Men's and Open Women's as the North Coast Surf Boat Series takes off to Scotts Head for Round 2 on November 18.