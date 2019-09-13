Minnie Water brigade in desperate need of volunteers

HELP OUT: The Minnie Water Rural Fire Brigade is in dire need of volunteers.

HELP OUT: The Minnie Water Rural Fire Brigade is in dire need of volunteers. Dominic Elsome

THE past week has proved the importance of rural fire brigades in the region, but one contingent could be set to close its doors without desperately needed help from the community.

Minnie Water Rural Fire Brigade, 20 volunteers strong in the '80s, is down to just two firefighters available to head out to the fire front.

Brigade captain Brian Freddo joined 34 years ago. The devastation left behind by a ferocious fire in 1994 is still etched in is memory, and he hopes will serve as a reminder to the local community today.

"It looked like snow. The ground was surrounded by just ash, it looked like snow in the middle of summer," he said.

"That frightened a lot of people."

The outpouring of admiration and generous donations made to brigades in the region has been gratefully accepted, but Mr Freddo said one of the best things anyone in the community could do was give their time, in whatever form that took.

He said all you need to join up was fitness and common sense.

All new recruits undergo theoretical training online followed by a practical day at the Ulmarra Fire Control Centre.

While the biggest demand is for volunteers willing to head to the fire front Mr Freddo said administrative or communications roles were just as valuable, and volunteers could look at those options.

If you are in Minnie Water/Sandon and surrounding areas head along tomorrow to the Minnie Water fire shed at 9am to find out more. For enquries call Brian Freddo on 6649 7642.

The meeting is in conjunction with Get Ready Weekend, an event several brigades across the Valley are participating in to educate the community about fire safety and call for volunteers across the region.