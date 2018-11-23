Minnie Water foreshore's revamp for Christmas

Sites where Asbestos is being found at Minnie Water.

Sites where Asbestos is being found at Minnie Water. Barbara Knox

THE MINNIE Water foreshore could look very different by the time the December school holidays begin.

Clarence Valley Council has started work on revitalising the foreshore and creating designated carparks and leisure areas.

This follows the discovery of asbestos containing materials on the foreshore earlier this year.

Councillor Greg Clancy attempted to pass a motion that would see the start of work deferred to give the community time to have their say, but it was not supported by council staff or other councillors who felt work needed to be completed before the school holidays.

However, Cr Richie Williamson pushed for work to begin on the site to help remdiate it after discovering the asbestos.

"If there wasn't a public safety issue, we wouldn't be discussing this item," he said.

"Asbestos is dangerous, there is a public safety issue here an we now have the opportunity to get in, remediate the site and get it back to a workable state."

Other councillors said they wished the community had more time to share their thoughts on the redevelopment of the foreshore.

"I acknowledge there has been some consultation, but it looks more like a desktop consultation,"Cr Peter Ellem said.

"It would have been better for councillors to go down there and look at the detail of the reserve improvements."

Work is expected to be complete before the Christmas holidays.